Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Chaska woman is Miss Voluptuous MN 2021
- Eastern Carver County Schools plans to have increased law enforcement for board meetings
- Mask mandate returning to all Eastern Carver County Schools students
- New Song Collective concert is Oct. 7
- Carver City Council approves preliminary tax rate for 2022
- Where the heck it was
- Thursday Roundup: Wright County Conference title secured by Southwest Christian boys
- San Francisco Town Hall on National Register
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chaska woman is Miss Voluptuous MN 2021
-
Eastern Carver County Schools plans to have increased law enforcement for board meetings
-
Mask mandate returning to all Eastern Carver County Schools students
-
South metro entrepreneurs to open brewery in Savage
-
Proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to be required at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
-
Homecoming Week at Prior Lake High School starts Monday
-
Obituary for Patrick Skelley
-
Shakopee City Council approves preliminary tax levy
-
Boys Soccer: First win of the season for the Chanhassen Storm
-
New Song Collective concert is Oct. 7