Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
After turning a profit, Savage Liquor operations head announces resignation
-
Obituary for Patricia A. Jorgenson-Green
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools set to graduate class of 2023
-
Jensen files lawsuit over handling of COVID-19 comments
-
Chanhassen girls lacrosse heading back to state, boys fall in section championship
-
Public Notices from Saturday June 03, 2023 Prior Lake American.
-
Church installs artwork honoring clergy sexual abuse survivors
-
Shakopee Rotary Club announces scholarship winners
-
Savage to host community forums on park safety