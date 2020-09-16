Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Fall or spring? No decision from MSHSL on football and volleyball
- Where the heck it was
- Highway 169 and 41/County Road 78 interchange nearly complete
- Highway 41/169 interchange ready for drivers, pedestrians
- Brad Hand nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
- Where the heck it was
- Costco could be coming to Chaska in 2021
- Resting easy: Vacation rentals in COVID times
- Students are back in-person at Eastern Carver County Schools
- Highway 41/169 interchange ready for drivers, pedestrians
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chaska grad moving back to Carver County after serving time for two counts of criminal sexual conduct
-
Prior Lake Police arrest two suspects in connection with 'complex' telephone scam
-
Fall or spring? No decision from MSHSL on football and volleyball
-
Charges: Drive-by shooting in Shakopee left bullet holes in home with residents inside
-
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association pulls Tabke endorsement
-
Med Box Grill finds a permanent home
-
Minnetonka's Lissa Mizutani, Marli Bertagnoli excited to play at DI University of St. Thomas
-
Obituary for Patricia Nelson
-
The chalk of the town: Artists, community gather for Prior Lake Chalk Fest
-
Prior Lake City Council discusses proposed preliminary tax increase