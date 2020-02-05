Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Dance: Chaska's story continues for two more weeks
- Carver County Commissioner Jim Ische won't seek re-election
- Hockey: Did Prior Lake secure No. 1 seed in Tuesday's win?
- Basketball: Fifteen 3-pointers lead Chaska over Prior Lake
- Event center, ale house, curling center ‘exceeding expectations’
- Basketball: Chaska sweeps St. Michael-Albertville in Community Clash
- Community remembers former Chaska basketball coach
- Two more weeks left together
- Close, but no cigar: Officials say new federal tobacco age law is unclear at state level
- Basketball: Providence Academy spoils Southwest Christian's homecoming
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Hy-Vee locations will no longer be open 24 hours a day
-
After 2 decades, Eden Prairie reserve officer retires from post that's both a duty and a calling
-
Shakopee's Twin Cities Summer Jam nominated as one of the country's best emerging festivals in the last 5 years
-
Looking for a summer job? Valleyfair will hire 1,600 people tomorrow
-
CoV in Wayzata to close temporarily to refresh interior and train staff
-
Eden Prairie woman faces federal charges, sentence in robbery, visa scams
-
UPDATE: 13 Jordan student-athletes to sign on Wednesday
-
Savage American Legion accepting scholarship applications
-
Eden Prairie Schools says farewell to early morning chocolate milk amidst nutrition update
-
2 Eden Prairie student musicians selected for Classical Minnesota Public Radio performance