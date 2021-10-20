Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
