Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- In-person, hybrid, distance? All of the above
- Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria advance to Class B State
- Chaska River City Days canceled
- Southwest Christian accepted into Wright County Conference
- Drake Kilber, Chaska Cubs shutout Victoria Vics
- Carver Black Sox keep fighting for state berth
- Chaska Police reports: Theft, assault
- Paid letter: Strong supporter of first responders
- Carver's big annual festival Steamboat Days is canceled
- Flowing and flooding: Minnesota River Valley sees increase in extreme rains, droughts
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Unofficial primary election results for Carver County are in
-
Unofficial primary results show Mortensen with lead in District 55A Republican primary
-
Early results: District 56 voters pick Port, Myhra for state Legislature candidates
-
Bittner's Bakery targets fall opening date in downtown Shakopee
-
In-person, hybrid, distance? All of the above
-
Carver County breaks ground on new Highway 5 regional trail
-
Carver County announces new COVID-19 housing and small business relief programs
-
Charges: Woman threatened victim with knife at Shakopee Travelodge
-
Former home of 'Minnesota pickle' Gedney may house one of the nation's largest hemp processing facilities
-
State primary voting in Scott County ends Aug. 11