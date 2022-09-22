Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Avienda development in Chanhassen moves forward
-
Five apple orchards to visit in the Twin Cities region
-
Shakopee City Council approves preliminary tax levy
-
Jordan offers 5K for police hires as part of new incentive program
-
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
-
Chaska Area Quilt Club's biennial show is back
-
Chanhassen swimming and diving beats Chaska in conference meet
-
Burnin' up at Chaska Fire Department's annual open house
-
Prior Lake's 2023 preliminary budget includes full-time fire department
-
Obituary for John C. Lenzen