Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Sen. Scott Jensen says medical board dismisses investigation
- Shakopee to host Class B State Baseball Tournament
- Commentary: Teaching truth about U.S. is never 'anti-American'
- Following heavy rain, it's up, up and away for the Minnesota River
- Playoffs begin in Crow River, River Valley leagues
- 'Ethanol Answer Man' Larry Johnson remembered
- Where the heck it was
- Chaska High School releases Dean's List
- Commentary: Join me in becoming anti-racist
- For Jeremy Wolff, driving is bigger than himself
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Scanner shutdown: Local law enforcement to take dispatches off the air
-
Sen. Scott Jensen says medical board dismisses investigation
-
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store fires employee after vulgar messages go viral
-
Shakopee to host 2020 MBA state tournament
-
Shakopee High School celebrates class of 2020
-
Jordan Police Department taking educational approach to enforcing mask mandate
-
Mike Franklin throws his hat in Jordan mayoral race
-
City Council votes to delay all road construction projects
-
New mural tells story of Prior Lake area's past and present
-
Free masks available to all Savage businesses