Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- WCH21: Day Three of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament
- Chaska's Athletic Park was beautiful then, and is beautiful now
- Play the WCH 2021 Bracket Challenge!
- Where the heck it was
- WCH21: Day Two of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament (Class C)
- Veterans fundraiser is Sept. 1 in Victoria
- Public Notices from August 19, 2021 Chaska Herald
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools nurse resigns at school board meeting over COVID-19 policies
-
Obituary for Ryan H. Rief
-
Obituary for Adam M. Lindemeier
-
Police: No serious injuries reported after crash involving motorcyclist in Savage
-
Experience, talent has the Shakopee spikers thinking big
-
Jordan Public Schools recommends, but won't require, masks for 2021-22
-
Agritourism brings entertainment to the farm
-
Obituary for Darla J. Wulf
-
Commentary: The best hikes in Shakopee
-
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 12-17