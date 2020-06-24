Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- City addresses concerns over housing plans
- Minnesota Department of Health recommends sports games start June 24
- 23-year-old victim of fatal car crash in Victoria
- Carver County Board approves in-person absentee primary voting
- Chaska Rotary Club announces scholarships
- Where the heck it was
- Fourth of July fireworks return to McKnight Park, but no Jonathan Association celebration
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
'The risk is too high': At least 88 Shakopee Amazon associates test positive for COVID-19
-
Scott County school districts prepare for fall, whatever form it takes
-
Here's what you need to know from last week's Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Lions Park splash pad opening tomorrow in Shakopee
-
First phase of Canterbury Commons sealed after deal with Greystone Construction
-
Body recovered from Prior Lake identified as Shakopee man
-
Paisley Park reopens July 1
-
Prior Lake to increase enforcement of new city dock ordinance
-
Obituary for Stanley A. Riegert
-
Jerry Ruegemer promoted to Park and Recreation director