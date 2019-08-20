East Creek Canyon
East Creek Canyon marker, at Canyon Road and Highway 41.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the East Creek Canyon neighborhood marker at Canyon Road and Highway 41.

Correct guessers include: Lynette Fiebelkorn, Denise Klimek Hedtke, Mark Sanda and Stacy Hammons.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

