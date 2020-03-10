Twin Cities and Western Railroad
The Twin Cities and Western Railroad tracks, pictured from the closed McKnight Road bridge, facing east.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Twin Cities and Western Railroad tracks, pictured from the closed McKnight Road bridge, facing east.

Those who answered correctly include John White, Dave Wagner, Lynette Fiebelkorn and Noelle Paulson.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

