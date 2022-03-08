Autumn Woods

Autumn Woods monument, Pioneer Trail and Acorn Road, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The answer to last week’s quiz was the entrance monument to Autumn Woods, at the northeast corner of Pioneer Trail and Acorn Road.

Craig Pauling and Connie Dummer answered correctly.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events