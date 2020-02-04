AT&T
AT&T store, 760 Chestnut St. N., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the logo of the new AT&T store in downtown Chaska off of Highway 41 (Chestnut Street).

Those who answered correctly include Frederick Wiatrowski and Lynette Fiebelkorn.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

