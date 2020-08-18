The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Columbia Court. Lynette Fiebelkorn and Craig Pauling guessed correctly.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Five candidates emerge for District 112 school board openings
- Return to School: Eastern Carver County Schools secondary plan
- Excitement for Chaska fall sports put on hold until March
- Where the heck is it
- Southwest Christian accepted into Wright County Conference
- Learn more about the ECCS Online Learning Academy
- Where the heck it was
- Chaska Police reports: Theft, assault
- Letter: We still have time to start over
- Letter: Seeking donations of homemade masks
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Beloved Shakopee West Middle School teacher dies of cancer
-
How a Victoria native left a full-time job and started a business reselling clothes
-
Obituary for Amanda J. Marek
-
Miss Jordan coronation is Sept. 12
-
Highway 41 to Chaska closes Wednesday
-
Commentary: At the Carver County Sheriff's Office, reforms are already in place
-
‘There’s no perfect schedule’: here are the nuts and bolts of Shakopee kids returning to school
-
Streetscaping: A new look to downtown Prior Lake
-
Check out these 4 secondhand stores for something new, budget-friendly
-
Carver County breaks ground on new Highway 5 regional trail