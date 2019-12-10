Lions Park warming house
Lions Park warming house, 550 Ravoux Road, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Lions Park warming house and restrooms off of Ravoux Road in Chaska.

Lynette Fiebelkorn guessed correctly.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

