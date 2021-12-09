Chaska Valley Vet Clinic

Chaska Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 W. Third St., Chaska.

 Photo by Amy Felegy

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska Valley Veterinary Clinic on West Third Street in downtown Chaska.

Those who answered correctly include Don Bartels, Marilyn Grinols, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Frederick Wiatrowski and Denise Hedtke.

