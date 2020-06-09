207 Chestnut Street
Buy Now

207 Chestnut Street, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the 207 Chestnut Street building. 

Lynette Fiebelkorn answered correctly.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you