The correct answer to last week's quiz was the Little Rapids Fur Post marker, along County Road 61, west of downtown Chaska.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Costco could be coming to Chaska in 2021
- Mike Lindell claims extract from toxic plant could treat COVID
- Coming home: Eight affordable units to join neighborhood
- Resting easy: Vacation rentals in COVID times
- Paid letter: Thank you for your votes
- Carver County ranked digitally forward
- Paid letter: Need to be solution focused
- Family surprises 95-year-old with birthday hello
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
From State Highway 5 to Prince Rogers Nelson Boulevard: Chanhassen council considers street renaming
-
Prior Lake man charged with attempted murder of two Burnsville cops
-
Obituary for Theresa Kittelson
-
‘If they think we can live off social security, they’re nuts': Scott County seniors face rising rent prices
-
The three-peat is a blast for Chanhassen Red Birds
-
Suspect arrested in connection with Burnsville carjacking
-
Costco could be coming to Chaska in 2021
-
Letter: Paper has responsibility to Jordan
-
Man charged with shooting into co-worker's car in Savage
-
Obituary for Bill Sotis