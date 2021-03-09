C.P. Klein mansion
C.P. Klein mansion, 205 Fourth St. E., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week's quiz was the historic C.P. Klein mansion, built in 1911, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets.

Marilyn Grinols, Frederick Wiatrowski, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Mary Busch guessed correctly.

