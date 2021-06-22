Chaska Auto Repair
Buy Now

Chaska Auto Repair, 110 Second St. E., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Chaska Auto Repair, off of East Second Street in downtown Chaska.

Those who answered correctly include: Lynn Wiatrowski, Connie Dummer, Lynette Fiebelkorn and Jeanette McGillicuddy.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events