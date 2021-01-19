Chaska License Center
Buy Now

Chaska License Center, 418 Pine Street, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week's quiz was the Crooked Pint sign, at 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

Those who answered correctly include: Frederick Wiatrowski, Scott Johnson and Lynette Fiebelkorn.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events