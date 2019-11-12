Carver Scott Humane Society
Buy Now

Carver Scott Humane Society, 822 Yellow Brick Rd., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Carver Scott Humane Society. 

Those who guessed correctly include Marilyn Grinols, Lynette Fiebelkorn and Josh Koenen.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you