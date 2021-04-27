The correct answer to last week's quiz was the painting outside the entrance to La Academia in Chaska.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Due to pandemic restrictions, Valleyfair will look different this year. Here are the details.
-
Speed limit to increase on stretch of U.S. Highway 169
-
Nick Bengston named Shakopee police officer of the year
-
New VA clinic in Shakopee will serve more than 3,000 veterans
-
Final plat of Bridle Creek development in Jordan approved
-
Carver County to expand in-person access for services June 1
-
Softball: Chaska goes 3-0 on week, improves to 5-2
-
Letter: Good hearts live in Jordan
-
Jordan woman charged with assault with dangerous weapon, assault of cop
-
Fundraiser planned for Prior Lake pickleball court amenities