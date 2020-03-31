Gate B
Buy Now

Gate B, near the levee trail and Highway 41.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Gate B, part of the city's flood control project.

Those who answered correctly include: Craig Pauling, Al Siegle, Lynette Fiebelkorn and Greg Boe.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you