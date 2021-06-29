The correct answer to last week's quiz was the Chaska City Hall monument, along Highway 41 in downtown Chaska.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Road worker struck by vehicle in Spring Lake Township
-
Sunken snowmobile salvaged during Prior Lake cleanup event
-
Affordable housing project gets green light from Shakopee council but sees no progress a year later
-
Lakefront Music Fest shares new transportation details
-
No Valleyfair fireworks this year; Canterbury, Mystic Lake fireworks a go
-
Chanhassen's 4th of July celebration returns after COVID-19 hiatus
-
Prior Lake City Council approves police department wage increase
-
Through these gates happiness is found
-
MN's Largest Candy Store more than just sweets — it's home to vast puzzle collection, too
-
Reliving state experience as a sister