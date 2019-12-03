Chipotle
Buy Now

Chipotle, 1112 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska.

 Submitted photo

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Chipotle, which recently opened off of Hazeltine Boulevard.

Those who guessed correctly include Denise Klimek Hedtke, Josh Koenen and Lynette Fiebelkorn.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you