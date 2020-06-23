The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Restoration Systems Inc. on Old Audubon Road in Chaska.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Minnesota Department of Health recommends sports games start June 24
- 23-year-old victim of fatal car crash in Victoria
- Where the heck it was
- Carver County Board approves in-person absentee primary voting
- Fourth of July fireworks return to McKnight Park, but no Jonathan Association celebration
- Growing in Chaska: CBD shop opens in pandemic
- Chaska woman charged after apartment stabbing
- Chaska plans policing discussion, mayor says council is listening
- Chaska Rotary Club announces scholarships
- Man stabbed in downtown Chaska apartment
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Here's what you need to know from last week's Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Body recovered from Prior Lake identified as Shakopee man
-
First phase of Canterbury Commons sealed after deal with Greystone Construction
-
Shelly's Boutique going out of business after five years
-
Jordan Brewers go on hiatus after COVID-19 exposure at Waterville game
-
Jordan ambassador resigns, citing pressure to stay neutral on racial issues
-
Prior Lake to increase enforcement of new city dock ordinance
-
Jordan's new conference will look different after one season
-
Award-winning teachers of color lost to budget cuts in Burnsville call for introspection, policy change
-
Obituary for Evelyn M. Kerber