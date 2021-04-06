Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, 3515 Lyman Blvd., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week's quiz was the Lifecore Biomedical sign along Lyman Boulevard in Chaska.

Frederick Wiatrowski guessed correctly.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events