The correct answer to last week's quiz was the Bailiwick Corporate Center along Norex Drive in Chaska.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Conference champions just the start for the Chaska Hawks
- Build, invest or tear down all are options for some District 112 elementary schools
- Freeze the day: Ice sculptures at Firemen's Park in Chaska
- Can Guardian Angels stay afloat? Finances in jeopardy, staff say
- Chaska Speech places second in Eden Prairie Eagle Invitational
- Boys Basketball: Always good to get a road win at Bloomington Jefferson
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Two fatal Carver County crashes over stretch of three days
-
Conference champions just the start for the Chaska Hawks
-
It’s snow problem: Prior Lake Pickleballers continue to play despite winter weather
-
Column: Nobody gets off this Shakopee bus without hearin’ the blues
-
Ridgeview vaccinates 3,300 people
-
Obituary for Steven R. Effertz
-
Obituary for Jeffrey Jones
-
Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee will soon be a hub for kayakers, bikers
-
In his natural habitat
-
Build, invest or tear down all are options for some District 112 elementary schools