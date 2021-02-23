Courthouse Lake
Buy Now

Courthouse Lake, behind the Carver County Government Center, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week's quiz was Courthouse Lake, behind the Carver County Government Center in downtown Chaska.

Those who answered correctly include: Marilyn Grinols, Barb Jensen, Lynette Fiebelkorn and Timothy Schoen.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events