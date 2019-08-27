Clover Ridge gazebo
Clover Ridge gazebo, near the Hundertmark Road and Clover Ridge Drive roundabout.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Clover Ridge gazebo, near the Hundertmark Road and Clover Ridge Drive roundabout.

Correct guessers include: Denise Klimek Hedtke and Lynette Fiebelkorn.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

