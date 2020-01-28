Cy's Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Chaska Mill, 500 Pine St. N., Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Cy's Bar & Grill sign on the Chaska Mill building.

Brian Wilson and Lynette Fiebelkorn guessed correctly.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you