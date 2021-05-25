Chaska Community Center
Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week's quiz was the entrance to the Chaska Community Center.

Those who answered correctly include: Dan Anderson, Bryan Sorenson, Maryam Yusuf and Michele Wofse.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

