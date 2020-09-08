Lake Susan Park
Lake Susan Park playground, 903 Lake Drive, Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the blue hippo at the Lake Susan Park playground in Chanhassen.

Those who answered correctly include: Richard Shell, Tom and Jodi Schleyer, and Nigel and Oliver Sonju.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

