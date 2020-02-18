The correct answer to last week’s quiz was sign for Lake Hazeltine Woods townhomes, at the northwest corner of Audubon Road and Hazeltine Woods Drive. Lori Willis guessed correctly.
Where the heck it was
Tags
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- State Dance: Chaska earns first state medal since 2016 in bronze finish
- Hy-Vee still slated for Chaska, but no opening date set
- Largest development in Carver's history would add 344 new homes
- Coronavirus: Local officials say little need to worry
- Schools closer to identifying budget cuts, propose East Union closure
- Boys Hockey: Chaska extends win streak to eight over Chanhassen
- A night of poetry and unity
- Coronavirus: Local officials say little need to worry
- Benefit for Madelyn Bendzick is March 7
- Dance: Chaska owns each moment in the final weeks together
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee City Council will consider tax abatement for proposed warehouse
-
Plymouth enters agreement to handle inspections and permits for Medicine Lake
-
Shakopee City Council to discuss possible legal action against SPUC
-
GALLERY: Delia's All-in-One grand opening in Jordan
-
Updated: Hundreds leap into lake for Special Olympics, raise $190,000
-
Photos: Minnetonka Police Explorers host 27th annual pancake breakfast
-
Friendship Manor in Shakopee crowns Valentine's Day king and queen
-
Shakopee's Rachel Kilkelly looks back on freshman season at the 'U'
-
63-year-old woman charged with waving handgun at U.S. Bank in Shakopee
-
State Dance: Chaska earns first state medal since 2016 in bronze finish