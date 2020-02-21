Lifelong Carver County resident Mark Willems has announced his candidacy for the District 5 Carver County commissioner position.
Willems serves as chair of the Carver County Township Association. He also serves as a Dahlgren Township supervisor, and has positions on the Carver County Planning and Zoning Commission, Carver County Historical Society Board, Southwest Corridor Board, Carver County Extension Committee and Board of Adjustments.
“There is nothing that I enjoy more than to be of service to my community. Running for the position of Carver County Commissioner allows a larger platform for me to reach more residents. The citizens of District 5 in Carver County know that this is a great place to live. We need to continue to pursue the excellence our residents deserve,” stated Willems, in a press release.
Willems is a native of Cologne and graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. He lives in Dahlgren Township with his wife of 31 years, Theresa (Schmitz).
The District 5 seat is currently held by Jim Ische, who is not running for re-election. The district covers over half of the county, including the townships of Benton, Camden, Dahlgren, Hancock, Laketown, San Francisco and Young America; and the cities of Carver, Cologne, Hamburg, New Germany and Norwood Young America.