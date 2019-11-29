Get ready for round two, following the snowfall earlier this week.
A winter storm warning is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning across central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.
The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy mixed precipitation, with snow totals of 6-9 inches between 9 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday
The snow will turn to a wintry mix Saturday and then turn back to snow Saturday night. Gusty east winds of 30 to 40 mph could lead to patchy blowing snow as well, according to the NWS.