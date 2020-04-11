A winter storm watch is in effect for the area from Sunday morning through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow, with accumulations of 4-7 inches are possible, across portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Snowfall rates of one inch per hour or higher appear possible Sunday afternoon and evening which will allow the snow to quickly accumulate. The chance for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appears highest from southern and east central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, according to the NWS.