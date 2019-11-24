"Holiday travel could be significantly impacted Tuesday night and Wednesday due to heavy snow and blowing snow," according to a Nov. 24 alert from the National Weather Service.
The winter storm watch is for the night of Tuesday, Nov. 26 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 27, in an area that includes all of the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are possible in the watch area, with winds up to 40 mph.
"In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow. Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning," the National Weather Service notes.
The snow will develop across southern Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon, spreading northeastward across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday night. The snow may be heavy at times, according to the forecast. Snow will end from west to east Wednesday morning, but blowing snow could continue into the afternoon.