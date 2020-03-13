I’m a mostly black female with very soft, shiny fur born around 2014. No one came for me, Alycia, at impound. I’m very friendly with trusted people. I’ll meet you at the door, talk to you, ankle rub, and follow you. When you sit I like to be next to you. You’ll hear my purr right away while you brush or pet me. I will knead you and sometimes face rub. I like to play with toys, window watch, and sleep part of the night with you. I’m shy around strangers. I prefer calm, so kids over age 7 would be best. I tolerate most dogs and some passive male cats. Do you have room in your heart for me?
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.