Eastern Carver County Schools, in partnership with Carver County Public Health, is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic specifically for ages 5-17 on Sunday, Dec. 21.
The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chaska Middle School West.
"As they did last spring, Carver County Public Health reached out to us to ask if we'd be willing to host a vaccine clinic at one of our district schools. This is an opportunity for our district to support our community and provide centralized access to vaccinations for those looking to do so," Celi Haga, director of communications and community relations for Eastern Carver County Schools, said.
Appointment slots can be made at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/8469560321.
A second dose clinic is scheduled for Jan. 18 at Chaska Middle School West as well.
"While the district strongly encourages vaccination for those eligible as a means of protection against COVID-19, vaccines are not required of staff or students," Haga said.
Carver County Public Health hosted its first youth vaccine clinic on Nov. 23 at Southview Elementary in Waconia. The clinic offered the Pfizer vaccine.
"Current research shows that vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19, especially the Delta variant," said Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Public Health Director. "By bringing the vaccine to the schools in two areas of the county, we hope to ensure access for families throughout the county to vaccinate their kids if they so desire."
Scott noted that from Nov. 7-13, Carver County recorded 163 cases among children 0-to-11-years old, with 110 cases in that same age demographic from Nov. 14-17, with data pending for the remainder of this week. Those two numbers mark the highest weekly case counts recorded among 0-11-year old residents during the pandemic.
Carver County Public Health continues with its free community testing site at Lake Waconia Event Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. The site offers the saliva testing option for symptomatic or asymptomatic people, with results generally available 24-48 hours after the test. No appointments are needed.
The hours of testing site are Wednesdays (noon to 4 p.m.) and Fridays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).