Look back
Buy Now

Crews repair damage after a tornado struck downtown Chaska in 1925. Pictured is the west side of Chestnut Street, between Third and Fourth streets. From left: Cooper’s store, J.P. Brinkhaus store and Crown Drug.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you