Look back

Employees of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick hold a surprise 70th birthday party for Bill Plocher in May 1985. Pictured, front row: Jerry Personius, Dan Schneider, Tom Schug, Tim Schug; back row: Sandy Spaude, Mike Spaude, Mike Hentges, Ron Sames, Kevin Gravalin, Charlie Borak and Bill Plocher.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you