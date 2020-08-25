It’s been eight months since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States.
While there’s no cure or antiviral treatment, several alleged remedies have been touted by national and local leaders.
Mike Lindell — MyPillow CEO, recovered addict and Chaska resident — now has another title to add to his name: He’s on the board of Phoenix Biotechnologies, Inc., a company claiming an extract from a toxic plant called Nerium oleander could treat COVID-19. It is not FDA-approved.
“It’s a miracle,” Lindell said. “Amazing results.”
Lindell, who was recently interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a debated discussion, told viewers President Donald Trump viewed the plant in an “enthusiastic” way.
Lindell said he’s invested in the company, though wouldn’t share how much of a financial stake he has. He said people are trying to “spin” why he put a fiscal foot forward.
“My thing is to help people. If I had to put money in this company so they can get it to the masses, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.
TO THE ROOTS
At a March national coronavirus press conference featuring President Trump, guest Lindell offered a religious tone. Lindell said the country should pray daily to “get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever,” along with reading the Bible and getting “back in the word.”
That fueled the businessman’s search for a cure, Lindell said in an August interview.
“After the Rose Garden speech people were calling me from all around the country for different things to help the pandemic, from masks to ideas for cures and ideas for sanitizers,” he said. “I’d have to discern them and anything that looked potential I’d turn into the task force.”
Lindell, who is considering running for Minnesota governor, said April was the first he heard of the oleander trial. He was also slated to speak at this year's Republican National Convention.
“I get a call from a guy and he’s very articulate, and he tells me all this: That there’s this supplement of this plant, this small company been around for 20 years and they have this amazing extract that has been safety tested in humans and a phase one and phase two,” Lindell said, referring to Phoenix Biotechnologies staff.
STUDY VERSUS LINDELL
The North Carolina State Extension categorizes Nerium oleander as highly poisonous and could be fatal if eaten. Poisonous parts of the plant include its bark, flowers, fruits, leaves, roots, sap, seeds and stems.
Phoenix Biotechnologies, Inc. has a two-page PDF listing of oleander-involved studies on its website. It lists just one non-clinical study on oleander extract's effects on COVID-19.
The preliminary study dealt only with African green monkey kidney cells in test tubes. No human cells were tested for oleander extract trials for HIV and leukemia in previous years.
That’s in contrast to Lindell’s claim that the plant extract had been tested on “a thousand people” and said, “it’s safe to consume and you just can’t say what it does.”
“Preliminary reports,” read the preliminary study, “should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or be reported in news media as established information.”
The pre-study later referred to a “separate, independent study” to “confirm the prophylactic efficacy” of the plant extract, but didn’t offer more information or links.
“Additional studies are needed to define the mechanism of oleander’s antiviral activity,” the study read, noting “care must be taken when inferring potential therapeutic benefits” from in virtro tests.
Still, Lindell said he’s given oleander extract to 50 to 100 people and “in five hours all the symptoms, they were gone.”
He claims immunity based on what he calls a prophylactic, and says the trial has been sent to the FDA for review.
“I’ve been around the virus. I can never get sick. I can’t give it to anyone,” Lindell claimed. “As a businessman, I have common-sense solutions.”
SAFETY CONCERNS
Lindell offered a simple answer to qualms about the plant extract: “It’s 100% safe.”
“It’s perfectly safe so everyone should be using it because it works,” he added.
But the study itself and public health officials beg to differ.
Richard Scott, director of health and human services in Carver County, said oleander in any form isn’t scientifically proven to cure COVID and shouldn’t be used as a treatment.
“The research clearly show it’s poisonous and highly not recommended as a cure for COVID-19,” Scott said. “As the health director for Carver County, I would strongly recommend that before anyone takes any kind of treatment for any ideas that they would always consult the physicians.”
He says this for several reasons.
For starters, taking oleander is not approved by the CDC, FDA, or physicians in general.
Though the study’s lab work showed oleander extract reduced growth of the virus in a lab setting, it doesn’t mean it’s recommended or even safe for people to use.
“You can take poison, and it’s going to kill viruses,” Scott said. “Bleach would kill viruses, but you wouldn't want to ingest it. Even though it shows it kills organisms, it could also kill the host.”
He said it could also have compounding effects with other medications, something not mentioned in the preliminary trial.
“Sometimes people don't always appreciate, and may misread, results or research,” Scott said.
He calls oleander a “beautiful landscaping plant,” plain and simple, not a COVID cure.
“There are no parts of the plant that are edible or usable in its current form,” he said.
Taking oleander extracts to hopefully prevent it “falls into that dangerous category,” Scott added.
With a collective body of peer-reviewed research, perhaps using oleander extract for the coronavirus could become valid with time, Scott said.