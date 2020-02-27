The Republican-controlled State Senate has joined the DFL-controlled House to advance a proposed emergency insulin bill.
In mid-February, the Minnesota Senate established a plan to give lower-income Minnesotans insulin both for emergencies and ongoing care.
Minnesotans who meet income qualifications would pay $75 for a month for insulin, according to the plan presented to the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Police Committee. Every pharmacy that dispenses insulin would need to participate, giving up to 90 days of insulin for qualifying people.
Also in the bill is a one-year assistance program, offering insulin at a yet-to-be-determined price — likely around $100 versus a not-uncommon cost of $1,300.
It semi-mirrors the House bill, which passed in the House in early 2019, but not in the Senate. The House bill would offer a $30 copay per month for insulin. The House bill would create an emergency assistance program for diabetics while charging drug manufacturers to fund it.
The Senate bill, in contrast, doesn’t wish to charge manufacturers but rather use existing assistance programs for funding.
JENSEN
Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) has been asked to carry the bill.
Appointed by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Jensen started working on the bill last summer, becoming the face for the Senate bill. He thinks his background as a physician and relationships with pharmacy manufacturers suited him for the role.
“We’re trying to do this utilizing industry tools already in place, rather than having to create any kind of a taxation or create any new bureaucracy,” said Jensen.
Jensen said the House’s plan wants to make a “new pathway” to pay for insulin. He said its bill wants the government to pay for insulin and collect the money later from pharmacy manufacturers.
“My bill will focus on using already existing patient assistance programs,” he said. “We have adequate accountability to make certain that the manufacturers feel secure.”
But Democrat representatives disagree.
“Given the extreme and precipitous rise in the price of insulin, it seems reasonable to ask the manufacturers who profit from the sales of this simple drug to help pay for emergency access,” said Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-Deephaven).
Morrison, a practicing OB/GYN, said the Senate and House bills address related but different problems.
She said the House plan gives emergency insulin and asks the pharmacy manufacturers to pay a fee to fund it.
The Senate plan, she said, is a “longer term solution” but covers only acute needs, while asking taxpayers to foot much of the bill.
‘LIFE-SUSTAINING’
Both Jensen and Morrison describe access to insulin as a non-negotiable. It’s used to supplement naturally-produced insulin in various types of diabetics at any age.
Most-common is type two diabetes, which can develop later in life due to genetics or lifestyle. Type one diabetics, who have an autoimmune disease with no cause or cure, require insulin constantly to maintain a safe blood sugar.
“Insulin is not an optional medication for the people who need it. It is not a life-saving medication. It is a life-sustaining medication,” Morrison said.
She added the price of insulin has more than tripled over the past decade, along with other retail prescription drugs.
It’s a consensus that breaks down party lines.
“More and more people are suffering,” Jensen said. “We’re having people dying because they’re trying to ration their insulin.”
WHAT COMES NEXT?
Jensen said the Senate is meeting with manufacturers like Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi.
“We’re trying to figure out, ‘What can we do to make certain all the insulin needed from this program can come from the manufacturers, and that no person in need of insulin will be falling through the cracks?’” he said.
So far, the Senate version of the insulin bill has passed the Health and Human Services Committee and Commerce Committee.
Next is the Judiciary, Health and Human Services again, and finally going to the Senate floor for a vote. Jensen said he hopes there will be a bill by the end of March.
Morrison said she wants to see similar things, but the manufacturer fee is still the biggest disagreement between the House and Senate.
“While I would prefer if the Senate bill asked the industry that created the problem to contribute more, I would be satisfied if both the House bill and the Senate bill were passed so we can get people living with diabetes the help they need,” Morrison said.
At the end of the day, she hopes a message will stick:
“Diabetes is not a partisan issue.”