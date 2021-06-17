The Minnesota River continues to drop.
It measured 6.45 feet on Thursday at the Jordan gauge, and looks like it will get lower.
“A good chunk of the entire Minnesota (River) basin is in at least moderate drought right now,” said Craig Schmidt, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Despite some rain in the forecast, Schmidt doesn’t see anything changing soon. “It will take a pretty major pattern change to get into enough water for us to change things, and I don’t see that,” Schmidt said.
It’s not unusual for the river to drop this far. However, the last time the river measured this low in non-winter months was 2015, Schmidt said. And normally, the river drops later in the season — July through early September.
Currently the river is running at about 2,500 cubic feet of water per second, Schmidt said. The lowest level measured in the past 10 years was 2012, when it was flowing at 400 feet per second (a height of 3.5 feet).
However, even that number was eclipsed in 1940 and 1955 when the river measured 80 cubic feet per second, which isn’t enough water to even register a height.
“I can’t even tell you what that would read,” Schmidt said.