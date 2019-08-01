Commuters along Highway 169 in Shakopee may need to find an alternative route next weekend.
The highway will experience lane closures in Shakopee beginning Aug. 10-12, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists will encounter delays on northbound Highway 169 between County Road 18 and Pioneer Trail in Shakopee as crews restripe the road and remove a temporary lane added during last spring’s flooding, according to the department.
The northbound section of the highway will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, MnDOT said. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
Crews added the temporary lane to increase the capacity of Highway 169 and the Bloomington Ferry Bridge during the flood-related closures of Highway 41 in March.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.