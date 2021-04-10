As an outsider, I am always asked about Chaska. My response always begins and ends with the word community.
In small towns across the state of Minnesota, residents see their high school teams as a part of them. They show up to support their children, and then they continue to show up long after becoming empty nesters.
They graduate, head off to college, and look for a way to return home.
They return to become teachers in the community. They return to take over the family business.
That's Chaska.
A true hometown.
Where everyone has something purple and gold in their closet to wear on game day.
Whether one of the lucky ones in-person April 9 for the state girls basketball championship, or watching from home on television, Chaska felt your support. They felt your love.
"We play for the name on the front of the jersey," Chaska senior Kaylee Van Eps said at the welcome home celebration, where hundreds of fans gathered in 44-degree weather after 10:30 p.m. in the stadium to cheer on the champs.
Jon Summer, athletic director and assistant principal at Chaska High School, a community transplant, has become supporter No. 1 of the Hawks. So it was only fitting that he utter the first words, "state champions," and finish with a "Soar Hawks."
Chaska Superfans rushed the stadium turf for a midfield celebration. Many stayed around for pictures, classmates and youth basketball players asking Van Eps and teammates for a photo op with the trophy.
Their signs read, "24 is my sister," "When I grow up I want to be like Kennedy," and "State Champs, #1."
Like the word on the back of the 2021 warm-up jerseys, "Together," the city of Chaska and surrounding communities come together like no other for their Hawks.
I think I can speak for all of Chaska when I say congratulations ladies! You are truly champions in the community, in the classroom and now on the court!