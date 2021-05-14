I am most fortunate to have been born, destined to be an artist of some worth. How much worth is yet to be determined.
I was told by my mother that as a 3-year-old, I was using paper and crayons to make art. Her comment to me, given often, was that no 3-year-old should be able to draw like that. I don’t remember this and it was many decades ago. But I do know that making images on paper, later canvas, certainly was and is my calling.
My sister is six years older than I am and she managed to push me aside when she wanted mom’s attention. I turned my attention to my dad. Mostly because he had a gruffness about him, my sister was a little afraid of him. But I managed to make very good buddies with my dad. He was an accountant and wanted me to follow in his “footsteps.”
I made my first significant sale in seventh grade. Dad then taught me all about tax law, spreadsheets and cash flow management as related to what I was doing. I was thrilled because I was getting all of his attention. And I did indeed learn from him. By the time I was graduating from high school, I had a reputation as an artist and had already begun selling my art with some regularity.
I wanted to attend Minneapolis College of Art and Design and “grow up” to be an artist of respect. Dad was not overly happy about this, even though my mother and my teachers all supported this. Dad lost the argument, but I understood his reasoning. The status of how well an artist does is pretty much up to the buying public. Some do well, but most do not. Plus it was the days of unrest, civil and equal rights for all, police brutality, etc.
My dad lost the debate due to all my teachers, and my mom supported me to be educated in the arts.
One of my teachers was in the industrial arts program. I was the first girl to be in what used to be an all-boy section of learning. I learned industrial imaging, and designed homes. Ban Con, a contractor company, bought one of my full blueprints of a mansion-style home. It actually paid for my first year at MCAD.
My father was concerned because the location of MCAD was inner-city Minneapolis, an area for hippies, race demonstrations, the “old sit in” protests. Plus it was the time of a fair amount of drug use and marijuana. Little did he understand that his daughter does not like the sensation of “loopy.”
Several years later, I had sold a fair amount of my artworks. Then, in a five-state call for artists at the University of Minnesota, juried by an arts professor, I entered one of my best works. It took a second place against about 200 other artists. The work itself had already won one top award in the Minnesota State Loon Art competition. Then the professor spoke why he assigned the artworks that won. My dad walked up to me and said, “I never knew you were that good.” Which was the best award I have gotten in my life. I still own that painting. It’s not for sale, but I have made prints.
Since then I have produced a fair amount of art, many also winning awards. I also developed a new method and technique, Polymeric Fusion.
In this time of COVID and the amount of isolation so many are dealing with, I remain the artist which allows me to “fall into a different world.” My reputation as an artist of worth and investment continues to pay my way, even though I am furloughed from teaching art as an independent teacher (not an actual hire).
I have gained a corporate sponsor and a fair amount of commissions during this pandemic. Thus, even though an older lady with a cat, I am able to make it through, even though sometimes money can be tight. But I remember how my dad taught cash flow management. How my husband of 44 years, now deceased, also did much to support my efforts to get to where I am today. No one reaches success all by themselves. Others in the background help make the path easier.
No matter how bad things are, one must start seeing what is good. And the good is there.